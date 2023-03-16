Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.52.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

