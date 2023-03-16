Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 212,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 103,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,004.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $194.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.30. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

