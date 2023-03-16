Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.65 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

