Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

NFLX opened at $303.79 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

