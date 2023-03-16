Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Down 5.1 %

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPLA opened at $195.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.46 and a one year high of $271.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

