Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 365 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 21,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 41.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

AerCap Price Performance

AER opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.