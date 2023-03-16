Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROLL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $215.72 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.35.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

