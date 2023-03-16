Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $80,000 Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,643,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,712,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

