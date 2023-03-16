EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $5.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday.

Sunworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $1.56 on Monday. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunworks

Sunworks Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunworks by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,807,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 332,524 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sunworks by 33.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 754,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 189,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 557,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 359,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunworks by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares in the last quarter. 16.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.

