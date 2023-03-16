EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated their buy rating on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $5.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunworks from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday.
Sunworks Price Performance
NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $1.56 on Monday. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Sunworks Company Profile
Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the residential and commercial markets. It operates through the Solcius and Sunworks business segments. The Solcius segment focuses on residential projects. The Sunworks segment deals with commercial projects including commercial, agricultural, industrial, and public works projects.
