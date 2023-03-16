Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 52,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Electromed Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.48. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Electromed from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their target price on shares of Electromed from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electromed from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Electromed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Electromed Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

