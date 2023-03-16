Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invst LLC

Invst LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Invst LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.70.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $329.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $337.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.12. The company has a market capitalization of $313.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $273.01 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.