Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

EARN stock opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.78. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

