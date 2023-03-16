ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) Head to Head Survey

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Rating) and Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -119.79% -101.00% Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences N/A N/A -$11.23 million ($5.00) -0.72 Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.40 -$930,000.00 $0.14 47.57

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ENDRA Life Sciences and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 28.47%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Summary

Precision Optics beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

