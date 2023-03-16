Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,047 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Enphase Energy worth $28,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $205.76 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.67 and a 52 week high of $339.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.20.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

