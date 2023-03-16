Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Update

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Entegris Stock Down 2.2 %

Entegris stock opened at $80.67 on Thursday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 264.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

