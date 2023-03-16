EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 41,247 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PWZ stock opened at $24.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $26.28.

