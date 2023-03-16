EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 42,122 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $59,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,667,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.78.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $128.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day moving average of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

