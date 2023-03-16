EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,092 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.54.

NYSE:UPS opened at $184.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

