EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 804 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $239.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.47 and a 200-day moving average of $246.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.