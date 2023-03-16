EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 247 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $224.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.91. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $268.70.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

