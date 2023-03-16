EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 297.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of IWS opened at $101.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $122.68. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

