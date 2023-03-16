EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $261.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,468 shares of company stock valued at $23,074,307. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

