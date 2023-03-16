EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,611 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.70. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

