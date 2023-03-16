EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 61.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 85,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 32,472 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 22.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.01. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

