EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,286,000 after acquiring an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,061,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,204,000 after acquiring an additional 18,747 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 640,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,135,000 after purchasing an additional 185,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 601,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $218.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $265.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.