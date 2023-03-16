EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $232.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $265.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

