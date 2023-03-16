EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after purchasing an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

BATS VLUE opened at $88.74 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.59.

