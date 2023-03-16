EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,798 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 394,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 118,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

