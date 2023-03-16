EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,094 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 24,156 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.