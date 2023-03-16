EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

