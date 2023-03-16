EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 17,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 125,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 416.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 81,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.68. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.