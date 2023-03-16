EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,845 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5,994.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

