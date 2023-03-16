EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,406 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after purchasing an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 5.5 %

NYSE:USB opened at $35.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

