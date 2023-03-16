Eric A. Vaillancourt Acquires 790 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $95.94 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.09%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Stories

