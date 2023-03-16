Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $338.38 on Thursday. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.01 and a 200-day moving average of $323.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 45.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,673,000 after purchasing an additional 55,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $737,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,110,000 after acquiring an additional 95,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

