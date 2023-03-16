Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $56,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $101.62 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $413.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $106.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

