Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.9% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

