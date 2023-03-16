Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,530,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 25,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.99. Farfetch has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $17.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 86.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Farfetch by 64.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Farfetch

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.72.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

