FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,083,406 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 100,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $309,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $181,239,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 15.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $111,972,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $195.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.88.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

