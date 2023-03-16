FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Short Interest Up 15.7% in February

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FGI Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

FGI Industries stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. FGI Industries has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FGI. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of FGI Industries to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FGI Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FGI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in FGI Industries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 208,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

