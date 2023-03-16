Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $105.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $99.51. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $127.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

