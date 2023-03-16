Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

