Financial Contrast: 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) & Its Competitors

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare 5E Advanced Materials to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 5E Advanced Materials and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 5E Advanced Materials Competitors 205 935 1271 12 2.45

5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 283.66%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 36.60%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A -$66.71 million -5.07 5E Advanced Materials Competitors $2.55 billion $441.05 million -11.85

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

5E Advanced Materials’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. 5E Advanced Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -96.48% -67.82% 5E Advanced Materials Competitors -99.25% -22.78% -9.48%

Summary

5E Advanced Materials peers beat 5E Advanced Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

5E Advanced Materials Company Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

