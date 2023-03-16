Financial Contrast: iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) vs. Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX)

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) and Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

iCAD has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -50.26% -34.77% -25.01% Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A -533.98% -102.01%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 3 0 3.00 Quoin Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iCAD and Quoin Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

iCAD currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 313.53%. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,336.76%. Given Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quoin Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than iCAD.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Quoin Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $33.64 million 1.00 -$11.24 million ($0.58) -2.29 Quoin Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.45 million ($7.09) -0.07

Quoin Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quoin Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iCAD beats Quoin Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment is composed of radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of rare and orphan diseases. The company was founded on March 5, 2018 and is headquartered in Kefar Sava, Israel.

