First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $29.87, but opened at $32.61. First Financial Bankshares shares last traded at $32.76, with a volume of 119,031 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. bought 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $299,531.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $872,972 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.