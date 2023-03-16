First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FM opened at C$24.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.43. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

