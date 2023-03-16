First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.35.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of FM opened at C$24.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.43. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.
First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Featured Articles
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.