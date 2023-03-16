First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

