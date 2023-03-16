First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLSGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Price Performance

HYLS stock opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Articles

