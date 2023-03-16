Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) versus Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Financial Survey

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Rating) and Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ansell pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ansell pays out 130.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Ansell shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Ansell N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Ansell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 1 1 1 1 2.50 Ansell 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ansell has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Ansell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ansell is more favorable than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Ansell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.17 93.00 Ansell N/A N/A N/A $0.31 65.07

Ansell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare beats Ansell on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd. engages in the designing, manufacturing and marketing of medical device products and systems for use in respiratory care, acute care and the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea. It operates through the following geographical segments: The New Zealand, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The New Zealand segment includes all activities controlled by entities or employees based in New Zealand, principally research and development, manufacturing, marketing, sales and distribution and administration. The North America segment refers to all activities controlled by entities or employees based in the United States of America and Canada, principally sales, distribution and administration activities. The Europe segment includes all activities controlled by entities or employees based in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Sweden, Turkey and Russia, principally sales, distribution and administration activities. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to all activities controlled by entities or employees based in Australia, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong, principally sales, distribution and administration activities. The company was

About Ansell

Ansell Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of gloves and protective personal equipment in the industrial and medical end markets. It operates through the Healthcare and Industrial segment. The Healthcare segment consists of surgical and examination gloves, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products for healthcare patients and single use industrial application gloves. The Industrial segment provides multi-use hand and body protection solutions for industrial worker environments and specialty applications. The company was founded by Eric N. Ansell in 1899 and is headquartered in Richmond, Australia.

