Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Raised to £160

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from £138 ($168.19) to £160 ($195.00) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($163.32) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Numis Securities restated a reduce rating and issued a £102 ($124.31) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group set a £140 ($170.63) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £151 ($184.03) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £161.16 ($196.42) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of £142.27 ($173.39).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £133.50 ($162.71) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 7,340 ($89.46) and a 12 month high of £142.65 ($173.86). The stock’s 50 day moving average is £130.29 and its 200-day moving average is £117.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. The company has a market capitalization of £23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,761.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, insider Holly Keller Koeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £142.27 ($173.39) per share, with a total value of £142,270 ($173,394.27). 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

